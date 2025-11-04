Measures need to be put in place to stop the cost of school uniforms going out of control.

That’s according to Sinn Fein which is looking to bring in legislation to stop what the CCPC calls “restrictive uniform policies”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party’s Education Affordable School Uniform Bill will be debated at its second stage in the Dáil today.

Darren O’Rourke is Sinn Fein’s Education Spokesman and says families need a break: Mandate every school to have an affordable uniform policy: Make sure there is a diverse range of suppliers that offer affordable uniforms. Ensure there is a stability uniform policy in place.”