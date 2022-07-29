AIB Chief admits the bank “got it wrong” with decision to go cashless at Tullow and other branches

AIB’s Chief Executive is admitting the bank “got it wrong” when it said it was turning 70 of its 170 branches into cashless facilities.

The bank made the announcement last week that Tullow and 69 other branches around the country would no longer be dealing with cash after September.

The outcry that followed locally and in communities right around the country saw a u-turn last Friday.

AIB now says the plan will not be revisited and all existing branches will remain as they are.

CEO Colin Hunt says lessons have been learned:

“A large number of our customers continue to want to have ready access, immediate access, 24 hour access to cash. It is inevitable that banking services will be delivered in a very fundamentally different way in 2030. But the lesson for me is we moved way too far, way too fast in this instance”