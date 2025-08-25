Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Betty O’Shea, who has been missing from Athy, Co. Kildare since Sunday, 24th of August 2025.

Betty is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, with short grey hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left hand.

When last seen, Betty was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt.

Both Gardaí and Betty’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Betty’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.