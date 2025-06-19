Kilkenny’s Senior and U23 Camogie teams face a pivotal day this Saturday, June 21st, as they both take on Galway in a double-header at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The action begins with the U23s before the attention turns to the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship — a must-win clash for the Cats as they look to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to KCLR’s Camán Caint podcast, Kilkenny Senior Coach James Meagher made it clear that the team are fully focused on their own performance — not relying on other results to do them any favours.

“We are under no illusions that we are not going into Nowlan Park on Saturday hoping that results in other matches will get us through to a quarter-final,” Meagher said.

“We want to be in a really good position ourselves, we want to go in and win the game. You put yourself in a position of maybe coming first in the group. So it will be all systems go to look after our own result. We won’t be looking elsewhere to any other games.”

Live Coverage on KCLR

KCLR will have full live commentary from UPMC Nowlan Park from 4pm. We’ll also have coverage of Carlow’s All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship meeting with Down.