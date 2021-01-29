KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Alternative plans for Junior and Leaving Certs to be discussed today
Clarity's being sought by the Irish second-level students union
More talks are taking place today to discuss alternative plans for this year’s Junior and Leaving Certs.
The Department of Education is meeting a range of stakeholders, including principals, teachers and students.
The Irish Second-Level Students Union wants clarity by February 10th on whether the exams will go ahead as planned.
President Reuban Murray is calling for a change in format, with no clarity on when schools will reopen, and says a decision needs to be made urgently.