Alternative plans for Junior and Leaving Certs to be discussed today

More talks are taking place today to discuss alternative plans for this year’s Junior and Leaving Certs.

The Department of Education is meeting a range of stakeholders, including principals, teachers and students.

The Irish Second-Level Students Union wants clarity by February 10th on whether the exams will go ahead as planned.

President Reuban Murray is calling for a change in format, with no clarity on when schools will reopen, and says a decision needs to be made urgently.