An Garda Síochána now has the largest fleet in its history, according to a new report launched this morning in Phoenix Park.

The force currently operates nearly 3,700 vehicles, marking a 33% increase since 2018. The expanded fleet includes new public order vans, two water cannons, and upgraded public order equipment aimed at enhancing operational capacity and response capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update comes as part of the Transforming An Garda Síochána 2018–2024 report, which outlines progress under the Policing Service for Our Future programme — described as the most significant structural reform in the history of the Gardaí.

Other major developments include the ongoing rollout of 700 body-worn cameras and the deployment of 15,000 mobility devices to frontline officers. These measures are designed to modernise the force, improve accountability, and enhance community policing across Ireland.

The report reflects An Garda Síochána’s continued efforts to adapt to the evolving needs of modern law enforcement and public safety.