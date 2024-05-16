Students will have more time to research and develop their ideas over the summer months, so says the Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibtion Mari Cahalane

With more time to develop their concepts before the 2025 Exhibition in January, Carlow/Kilkenny students will benefit from this.

Online entries are now available for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

The 2025 exhibition will showcase project entries from students in five categories: Technology, Social and Behavioural Science, Biological and Ecological Science, Chemical, Physical, Mathematical Science, and Health and Wellbeing. 250 prizes, across a total prize fund of €50,000, will be awarded across all five categories and all age groups, including the overall BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year Award, worth €7,500. The winner(s) will also go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in 2025.

The 2025 exhibition marks a silver anniversary for BT’s custodianship of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and speaking on the call for entries to the BTYSTE 2025, Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, said: “It has been a great privilege to have been custodians and organiser of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition for the last twenty-five years. Over that time, the exhibition has produced amazing STEM talent and exported some of the world’s leading scientists and technologists. While BTYSTE alumni have gone on to develop innovative companies and contribute significantly to academic research, more importantly, the exhibition has provided a platform for students to develop a love of STEM and positively contribute to broader society. We are delighted to announce that entries will open earlier and give more time to students to get involved.”

You can listen back to the full interview with Cari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibtion below