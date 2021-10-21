Hundreds of angry farmers protesting at Agriculture Minister’s visit to Carlow & Kilkenny

The Agriculture Minister has been met by protests from hundreds of angry local farmers on a visit to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue’s been visiting Tullow Mart and the Kilkenny Mart in Cillín Hill to meet local farmers and get their feedback as part of the CAP consultation process.

But he’s been met by IFA protests which the association says is due to the failure of the main Government parties to stop the destruction of farming by the Green Party.

IFA President Tim Cullinane says that “Buried behind all the hype and big headline figures announced yesterday lie savage cuts to a cohort of farmers. This comes on top of farmers being hit with climate targets without any impact assessment of the consequences for individual farmers or rural Ireland.”

But Minister McConalogue’s been telling KCLR’s ‘The Way It Is’ that this CAP funding will help farmers transition as we try and combat climate change.