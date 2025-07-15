We need prosecutions and we need heavier fines – thats the words of coofounder of the My Lovely Horse Rescue Centre.

Martina Kenny has said animal cruelty in Ireland has reached crisis levels with reports of tortured animals, from hedgehogs to horses soaring, with a total absence of enforcement in Ireland.

She is urging Gardaí and the governement to put in place a national animal gurad crime unit. “The guards don’t know where they stand, they don’t know the legislation, they have no place to house a horse, and so we’re failing on so many ways, the fact is that we’re under resourced and yet we’re the ones that are jumping there at all hours in the morning to get 3 hours trip sometimes”

Ms Kenny told KCLR News she wants to see more backing for their organisation: “You know, there’s little two rescues out there that get €1 million each and we’re doing their work and it’s not really fair on our €52,000 a year from the government and I think that if we can do it on such a shoestring, then it’s crazy, there has to be other ways out of this. It also does need a government to to stand up and say right, we are going to solve this problem and ask the people on the ground, we’re there telling them exactly what can be done and how to to help”