Another celebrity’s roots are being linked to Kilkenny

Another celebrity’s roots are being linked to our locality.

We recently saw actor Neil Morrissey track his family line to Castlecomer and much has been said of George Clooney’s ties to Windgap.

Now, star of The Bodyguard, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves and TV series Yellowstone Kevin Costner’s been added to the mix.

It’s reported stateside (see IrishCentral.com) that his great-grandfather, Michael Costner, was born in Graignamanagh in 1855 before moving to California.