Kilkenny visit of actors Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar screened on TV

Kilkenny cats can claim actor Neil Morrissey as one of their own.

The lead from Men Behaving Badly and voice of Bob the Builder revealed his local connections during last night’s screening of ITV show DNA Journey.

He with his Line of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar were shown sitting in Bollard’s Bar in Castlecomer which they visited last November as Morrissey spoke of his Kilkenny father Larry and met with cousin Marilyn.

