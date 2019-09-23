Another gun missing locally following spate of burglaries in Carlow & Kilkenny

A gun was among items taken in a spate of burglaries in the Kilkenny Carlow area in the last few days.

A homeowner returned to Mountfinn in Urlingford to find a window forced open last Wednesday. A number of items were stolen including a legally held firearm & a distinctive Waterford Crystal vase. It happened between 10:30am & 8pm.

The same date from 10:30am to 12:40pm french doors were smashed and rooms ransacked at a house in the Pollerton Little area of Carlow.

Elsewhere a house at Ashgrove, Parc na Gowan in Kilkenny was broken into between 9am on Thursday & 6:25pm on Saturday. Entry was also gained through a window which was smashed.

Then between 2pm on Thursday & 12midday Sunday a house at Kilbraghan, New Ross was broken into & a Staffordshire Bull Terrier taken.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.