Carlow’s ladies footballers have been urged to take inspiration from Mayo’s recent All-Ireland success as they prepare for the biggest game in the county’s history.

Ed Burke’s side take on Antrim in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final at Croke Park this Sunday, with throw-in at 11.45am.

The match will be broadcast live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, as Carlow bid to complete a remarkable unbeaten season.

The Barrowsiders head into the decider with a perfect record of 17 wins from 17 matches, and KCLR analyst Maria Kinsella believes that, coupled with the example set by Mayo’s All-Ireland victory, should give the squad enormous confidence.

Speaking on Full Time with Eddie Scally, Kinsella said the recent success of Mayo shows what can be achieved when a team believes in itself.

“That Mayo win has given hope to everyone, regardless of what code you play. If you have that belief, bravery and courage to dream, then anything is possible if you couple it with work rate and talent.”

Carlow will now look to write another chapter in what has already been a historic campaign when they take to Croke Park on Sunday morning, knowing victory over Antrim would crown an unforgettable season with All-Ireland glory.

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