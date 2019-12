Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary at a business premises in the town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It happened on Tullow St sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are looking for any information on a dark coloured Volkswagen Passat.

If you saw the car or have any Dashcam footage you’re asked to contact the Gardaí in Carlow town on 059 9136620.