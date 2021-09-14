Appeal for information on missing man, last seen in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for information on a 30-year-old man reported missing from Co Tipperary.

David Poyntz was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, 6th of September.

He’s described as being six foot in height, of slim build, with black hair.

When last seen David was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey runners.

David is known to spend time in the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co Louth, and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.