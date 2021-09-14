KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Appeal for information on missing man, last seen in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

He's six foot tall, of slim build with black hair

Image from An Garda Siochana

Gardaí are appealing for information on a 30-year-old man reported missing from Co Tipperary.

David Poyntz was last seen in the Clonmel area on Monday, 6th of September.

He’s described as being six foot in height, of slim build, with black hair.

When last seen David was wearing black jeans, a green t-shirt and grey runners.

David is known to spend time in the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co Louth, and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.

