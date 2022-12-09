KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Appeal for witnesses to car fire in Mullinavat area of South Kilkenny
It happened at Rathnasmoagh on Wednesday morning
Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to an incident of suspected criminal damage on Wednesday.
They were alerted to a car on fire at Rathnasmoagh, Bigwood, Mullinavat on Wednesday morning shortly before 11am.
The local fire service dealt with the blaze and no injuries were reported.
Anyone who was in the area and may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the Gardaí.