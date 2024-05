Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for help in locating Carl Adams

The 59-year-old was last seen at 8.40am on Yesterday in Killenard near Portarlington

He’s described as being approximately 5 ft in height, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

he was driving a silver Ford S-Max with an 08DL registration

Anyone with any information on Carl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.