An appeal’s been issued for witnesses to a crash on the N81 in County Wicklow to come forward.

The two vehicle collision happened at Tinode, Blessington on Sunday (29th June) night at 11:30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the drivers, a woman aged in her sixties, was injured and remains in a serious condition at Tallaght University Hospital.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Anybody who came across the scene or who might have footage of any kind is asked to make it available to Gardaí.