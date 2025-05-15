Gardaí have launched an appeal for information for a teenager missing from County Kilkenny since the start of the week.

14-year-old Damian Delaney was last seen on Monday (12th May) evening on Market Street in Thomastown.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s described as being 5foot,11 inches tall, is of strong build with brown eyes and black hair – he’s understood to be wearing a zip-up top, black tracksuit trousers, a black Canada Goose jacket as well as white and red Nike trainers.

Damian may have travelled to Dublin.

Concern’s been expressed for his welfare and anybody who has something to share is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.