An appeal’s been issued for information regarding the whereabouts of a Wexford teenager.

19-year-old Owen Kennedy was reported missing from Gorey since Saturday (1st Nov).

He’s described as being about six foot, one inch tall, is of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes – when last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Owen’s family and Gardaí have expressed concern for his well-being and ask anybody who can help to please contact Gorey Garda Station on 053-9421222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.