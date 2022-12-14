Application in for new wind farm on Carlow Kilkenny border

An application for a new wind farm in Old Leighlin in Carlow is being lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

White Hill Wind Farm have given notice of their intention to seek consent for a new wind energy development in Knocknabranagh and Knockbaun, Co Carlow and Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny – some of it on Coillte land.

It would see seven turbines erected in the area (as indicated above in purple).

As a Strategic Infrastructure Development it is open for comments and submissions until 19th February 2023.