Iarnróid Éireann’s bidding to improve access to a local train station.

An application’s been lodged with Carlow Council seeking to widen a path at the entrance to the premises in Bagenalstown.

Also sought is the installation of a lift and bridge to allow users to pass over the track in a safe manner.

A decision’s due mid November – Muinebheag Municipal District Chair Cllr Daniel Pender told KCLR News; “It’s quite a welcome development if it’s carried out correctly, it’s something that the council do have to look at and will consider it on its merits and will accept it or reject it”.