As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs Gardaí in Wexford conducted a search under warrant of a residential property in Oylegate on Tuesday afternoon, 7th October 2025.

During the course of this search, a sophisticated growhouse operation was discovered within the premises and Gardaí seized 130 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of approximately €164,000.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at a station in the Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up search at a residence in Wexford town, Gardaí seized a number of items plus a quantity of cash and arrested a man aged in his 50s.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

The seized drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Investigations are going.