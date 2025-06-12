The 2024 JJ Kavanagh and Sons Carlow Hurling Championships were officially launched last night.

The launch came just days after Carlow’s inter-county footballers bowed out of the Tailteann Cup, allowing dual players to refocus their efforts on the small ball.

Among those switching codes is Mikey Bambrick, who featured for the Carlow footballers in their recent Tailteann Cup clash with Sligo. Now, with that campaign over, he’s turning his attention to the Intermediate Hurling Championship.

“Unfortunately, it [football] has to end at some stage, and it definitely ended a bit sooner than we would have liked,” said Bambrick. “There’s been ups and downs, but at least now we can get back to playing hurling and give that a crack and see how we go for the year.”

Bambrick,remained optimistic heading into the campaign.

“You don’t go into any championship without thinking about winning it, but I suppose it starts in the first game. It’s going to be interesting – there’s a lot of unknowns for us as a team. We’ll be pushing 100% to go as far as we can anyway.”