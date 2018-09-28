Autolaunch named Carlow Business of the Year

Autolaunch has been named Business of the Year in Carlow.

The Bagenalstown based company employs more than 400 people and supplies some of the biggest names in the motor industry including Bentley, BMW, Mercedes and Rolls Royce.

26 awards were presented at a ceremony in Visual last night including restaurant of the Year to Clashganny House, Omega Fish Shop who won Retailer of the Year, Tullys Bar who won Best Licensed premises.

Turlough O Brien was presented with the Carlow Ambassador Award and Eileen Brophy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.