Autolaunch named Carlow Business of the Year
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Autolaunch named Carlow Business of the Year

Edwina Grace 3 mins ago
Less than a minute
Carlow Business Awards 2018
Carlow Business Awards 2018

Autolaunch has been named Business of the Year in Carlow.

The Bagenalstown based company employs more than 400 people and supplies some of the biggest names in the motor industry including Bentley, BMW, Mercedes and Rolls Royce.

26 awards were presented at a ceremony in Visual last night including restaurant of the Year to Clashganny House, Omega Fish Shop who won Retailer of the Year, Tullys Bar who won Best Licensed premises.

Turlough O Brien was presented with the Carlow Ambassador Award and Eileen Brophy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Edwina Grace

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close