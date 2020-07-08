Average house prices in Kilkenny & Carlow are rising according to new DAFT.ie report

Rising house prices in Carlow and Kilkenny could be a sign of the covid crisis re-shaping the housing market.

Louth was the only other county in the country that saw increases, while the rest of the country went down by more than three-percent.

The average cost of homes in Carlow went up 1% to €188,000 with Kilkenny going up 3% to €219,000.

The report reveals that the average listed sale price nationwide last month stood at €253,868, while the average monthly listed rent was €1,402.

Average Dublin house prices stood at €369,000 in June, while the average Dublin rent reached €2,023, Daft.ie said.

The full report can be viewed here.

Ronan Lyons, Assistant Professor in Economics Trinity College Dublin says:

“Market activity is starting to pick up, this is the second of the new monthly Daft.ie Reports, covering both sale and rental segments. After two pretty volatile months, in terms of changes in listed prices, the month of June was largely calm. However, if compared to the same time last year, sale prices are now 3.3% lower, while rental prices are effectively unchanged (0.2% higher), on average”

“It is on the quantities side of things where the more interesting market changes are happening. There are two different ways to think about supply: the total number of homes available to buy or rent in a market on any given date (the stock) – the measure that matters more to a buyer or renter – and the total number of homes put up for sale or to rent during a period such as a month (the flow)”.

“The flow of properties on to the market may be less of direct interest to buyers and renters but it is a better indicator of what’s happening on the supply side of both sale and rental markets. And in both, June marked a return to something much closer to normality”.