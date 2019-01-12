Awards for Carlow and Kilkenny students at this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Dublin student, Adam Kelly, will no be representing Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

The 17-year-old was crowned this year’s BT Young Scientist of the Year for his project on quantum science.

Meanwhile, there was success for some of the students from Carlow and Kilkenny as well.

Two of the projects from Loreto Kilkenny were Highly Commended – assessing parental attitudes to the uptake of the HPV vaccine in teenage boys in the South East; and does doing TY lead to better Leaving Cert results?

Coláiste Pobal Osraí’s examination of the effectiveness of holly in combating ringworm was Highly Commended and also won a Display Award.

For Carlow, St Mary’s College Knockbeg students, Luke and Oisín claimed second place in the senior group in their category for examing whether there’s a correllation between academic success and physical activity.