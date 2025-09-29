The state has launched a resource for survivors of sexual violence to encourage people to speak out.

It’s called the “Always Here” campaign and it’s being managed by Cuan, the sexual and gender based violence agency.

The website lists relevant charities or supports and has a series of information posts about issues like urgent care services and reporting a crime.

CEO of Cuan, Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe says stigma and shame is still prevalent among survivors, but some choose to shift that away: ”You can see it more and more now women coming forward and waiving their right to anonymity supported by services. Speaking about what happened to them and that’s all part of the process of shifting shame and blame more towards the perpetrator.”