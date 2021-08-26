Baby & 2 women on maternity wards in St Luke’s Hospital with Covid-19

A baby and two women in the maternity wards are being treated for Coivd-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital.

There are now 17 Covid-patients being treated at the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny – that’s up 4 from the figures for Wednesday night.

More visiting restrictions are being put in place, mainly in adults wards, but management says they will not apply for maternity.

Clinical Director Prof Gary Courtney says it crucial that pregnant woman and their partners get vaccinated.

NPHET’s reported 1866 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday evening

Tt says 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 61 in ICU – the highest number since April 3 – three of those in Kilkenny.