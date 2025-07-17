After years of uncertainty and delays, Bagenalstown looks set to finally get the fire station upgrade it desperately needs.

It was confirmed at the latest Municipal District meeting that the €1.3 million needed for refurbishment has now been secured.

Originally allocated just half a million euro in 2021, the project was stalled due to insufficient funds. Now, with the full amount approved, work finally looks set to begin.

Officials are aiming to deliver the upgraded station by early 2027.

Councillor Andy Gladney welcomed the long-awaited announcement saying “I’m over the moon about this”