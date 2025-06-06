Bagenalstown’s in Bloom, in more ways than one.

The annual festival (programme here) is underway in the County Carlow town, continuing to tomorrow (Saturday).

And just in time, yesterday (Thursday) the recently completed public realm works in the town centre, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the local authority, were officially unveiled by Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.



Edward Hayden will broadcast tomorrow’s The Saturday Show from Bagenalstown so make sure you tune in for more on the town.

While KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there yesterday to get reaction from residents, visitors and business owners as well as the Minister and county council representatives;