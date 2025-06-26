Bagenalstown’s future is flowing in the right direction following the completion of a major €10 million upgrade to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

The project, delivered by Uisce Éireann, has more than doubled the plant’s capacity—increasing it from 4,500 to 9,800 population equivalent—while also modernising treatment processes. The improvements will lead to better water quality in the River Barrow and ensure ongoing compliance with both national and EU environmental standards.

Speaking to KCLR News, Municipal District Chair Daniel Pender welcomed the development:

“This project is a key milestone in improving wastewater services for the people of Bagenalstown and surrounding areas, and I want to thank Uisce Éireann for delivering this important work.”

He added that reliable infrastructure is vital for the town’s future:

“Reliable infrastructure is critical to the future of towns like Bagenalstown, and this investment will bring lasting benefits to the local community.”

The upgrade is expected to support local housing, economic growth, and environmental protection for years to come.