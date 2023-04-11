KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Bank Holiday weekend appears to have been a particularly busy one for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny
It's the joint third-highest figure in the country today
The General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has 31 patients waiting on a bed this morning according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s daily Trolley Watch.
24 are in the local emergency department with seven on other wards.
It shares the third-highest figure with counterparts in Sligo with both behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.