Bank Holiday weekend appears to have been a particularly busy one for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

It's the joint third-highest figure in the country today

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/04/2023
Image: Ormond Wing at St Luke's Hospital, by Edwina Grace

The bank holiday weekend proved particularly busy for St Luke’s.

The General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has 31 patients waiting on a bed this morning according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s daily Trolley Watch.

24 are in the local emergency department with seven on other wards.

It shares the third-highest figure with counterparts in Sligo with both behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

