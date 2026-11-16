Barnstorm Theatre Company’s been presented with a Mayoral Award.

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At a special showing of their 35th anniversary production ‘The Ice Child’ at the Watergate Theatre yesterday evening, Mayor Andrew McGuinness handed over a framed certificate in honour of all the locally founded group has achieved over the past three and a half decades.

Mayor McGuinnness has been outlining details for KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;

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The show runs until Saturday with an exhibition in the hosting venue’s upstairs space showcasing the huge breadth of work delivered by the crew. (Meanwhile, Dermot Keyes visited the crew last week – here that here).