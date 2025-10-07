Barretstown is set to benefit from a charity golfing event in Kilkenny which is underway this morning.

Marriott Ireland and Mount Juliet Estate’s annual event has raised €65,000 for the organisation which helps children and families who are affected by cancer and other serious illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will enjoy 18 holes on the world-renowned Jack Nicklaus–designed championship course, followed by a memorable gala evening, complete with a charity auction. Attendees can also take advantage of a special discounted stay at the luxurious five-star hotel.

Speaking about the event, Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate, said; “It is a privilege to be bringing this event back for a third year. We are delighted to welcome so many wonderful people for a day of fun on the course, followed by an evening of celebration. Barretstown is a charity very close to our hearts here at Mount Juliet, and we are honoured once again to support the life-changing impact it has on children and families across Ireland.”

KCLR’s James Quigley will be at the gathering – stay tuned to hear more.