A cherished Callan coffee shop, Barista Sistas, has announced it will close permanently on May 16th, marking the end of an era for many local coffee lovers.

The announcement was made by the owner in a heartfelt social media post, citing financial difficulties as the reason behind the closure. The strain, she says, was largely caused by prolonged roadworks outside the café last summer — originally scheduled to last two months, but ultimately extending to four.

According to the post, the extended disruption led to a sharp drop in business, from which the café has not been able to recover. The owner directly criticised Kilkenny County Council, stating that despite raising concerns at the time, there was little support or intervention.

In a message to loyal customers, the tone was one of deep gratitude:

“Thank you. You became our friends — and we’ll miss the craic.”

The announcement has already prompted an outpouring of support online, with many locals expressing sadness at the news and sharing fond memories of the café.

As the countdown to the final day begins, Barista Sistas is encouraging customers to pop in, share a coffee, and say goodbye.