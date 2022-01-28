Beyond The Hashtags: A KCLR Special

Join Brian Redmond and Ethna Quirke in a panel discussion on gender based violence – the role of education, social media, pornography, attitudes and an exploration of how we, as a society, move beyond the hashtags to create a safer environment for us all.

Huge thanks to Lisa Morris of Amber Women’s Refuge, Shane Dunphy, Child Protection Expert & Head of the Social Care Department at Waterford College of Further Education and Dr. Eoghan Smith, Lecturer in English at Carlow College, for their frank and informative contributions.



#notallmen #metoo #enoughisenough #timesup #endgenderbasedviolence