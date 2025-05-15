It looks like the organisation behind Billy’s Tea Rooms in Ballyhale is to be wound up.

The facility opened in 2018 in a Kilkenny County Council owned building on the village’s main street with support not just from the local authority but also others including Kilkenny Leader Partnership.

Now the grouping behind it, the Board of KBK Community Co-Operative Society Limited, has called an Extraordinary General Meeting of members.

The gathering’s due to take place next Wednesday at the Lord Bagenal Inn In Leighlinbridge where resolutions include a proposal to wind up the Company voluntarily as it cannot continue in business due to its liabilities.