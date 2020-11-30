Bishop says you’ll need a ticket to get into Christmas Mass

The Catholic Bishop of Ossory says Christmas mass is going to be ticketed this year and some people may miss out if they don’t book in time.

Mass is coming back when the Level 5 Restrictions are lifted on the 1st of December..

Christmas usually has the biggest crowds of the year for Masses but there’s still a 50-person limit on the numbers in churches and other places of worship.

Bishop Dermot Farrell says they will be putting on extra services but you’ll probably have to book in well in advance to avoid disappointment.