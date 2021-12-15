Bogus callers claiming to be Gardai calling to Carlow & Kilkenny homes

Locals are being urged to be on alert to bogus callers to your home posing as Gardaí.

There have been some such incidences reported locally and the advice is to call your local station to verify their identity if you are not sure.

If you are in any way concerned about any caller to your home, do not let them in, according to Carlow-Kilkenny’s

Crime Prevention Officer.

Sgt Peter McConnon says more often than not a Garda will only call to your door if you have called them and they will be in uniform.

He says no Garda will be offended if you call the station to verify they are genuine.