Irish Water issues ‘Boil Water Notice’ for Borris

A boil water notice has been issued for Borris.

560 people in the Carlow village are affected by the announcement and are advised to boil their water before use until further notice for their own protection.

Irish Water says it’s due to issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant for the Borris Public Water Supply.

The utility and Carlow County Council says they are working to rectify the issues and lift the notice as quickly as possible.