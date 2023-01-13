KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Boil water notice remains for those served by the Clogh Castlecomer supply in north Kilkenny
More than 3,000 locals are impacted
A boil water notice in place for the public supply in Clogh Castlecomer is set to remain for the foreseeable.
Irish Water has issued an update this morning to say increased turbidity continues to impact the treatment processes at the local water treatment plant.
More than 3,000 locals are impacted by the alert which has now been in place for about a month.