Boil water notice remains in place for thousands in North Kilkenny

A boil water notice issued for those on the Clogh-Castlecomer water supply remains in place this morning.

The alert from Irish Water came on Friday for around 3,300 customers in Clogh, Moneenroe and surrounding areas.

Affected households were advised that water should be boiled for

Drinking;

Drinks made with water ;

; Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boil ed water .

Meanwhile works to repair leaks on that particular supply were undertaken following the thaw.

They happened overnight on Sunday with customers warned of night-time restrictions from 10pm until 7am Monday.