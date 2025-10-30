A book on how one of Kilkenny’s most famed hurlers fell from glory will be released today.

‘The Dodger: DJ Carey and the Great Betrayal’ focuses on the Gowran native who was due to be sentenced yesterday (Wednesday, 29th Oct) for defrauding a number of people out of money while pretending to have cancer.

That hearing was postponed to tomorrow (Friday, 30th Oct) after the court was told he was in a hospital in Galway.

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin‘s penned the piece which goes on official release – she’ll discuss it at length on The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden (10am-12noon, 31st Oct).