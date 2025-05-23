A student team from Borris Vocational School has developed a pioneering artificial intelligence solution that’s drawing national attention for its innovation and impact on the future of education.

The team, known as A.L.W.A, created their project as part of The B!G Idea — a nationwide creative-thinking initiative that challenges students to solve real-world problems. Their AI tool focuses on ethical use of artificial intelligence in schools, providing students with guidance on how to engage with AI while ensuring they continue to learn and grow academically.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, founder and CEO of The B!G Idea and a Leighlinbridge native, praised the team’s contribution at this year’s B!G Showcase event:

“This year’s ‘AI for Humanity’ winning idea inspires action, giving young people the knowledge, tools, and confidence to shape their own future.”

With just 38% of teachers currently confident in detecting AI-generated content in student assignments, ALWA’s tool arrives at a critical time. It aims to bridge the gap between innovation and integrity in education — a growing concern as AI technologies become more accessible.

In addition to the student success, Carlow’s Cormac Donnelly, Head of Health Sales and Partnerships at Irish Life, was honoured with the ‘Mentor of the Year’ award for his exceptional support to students throughout the programme.

The B!G Idea continues to highlight the power of creative thinking in tackling some of society’s most complex challenges — from ethical AI to climate change — by empowering the next generation to think big and act boldly.