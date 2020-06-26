Boy dies in hospital after being knocked off his bike near Borris in Carlow yesterday

A young boy has died in hospital in Dublin after being knocked off his bike near Borris in Co Carlow yesterday.

The local boy was hit by a jeep in the Ballymartin area of the Borris to Fenagh road at about two o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the child was airlifted to Temple St Hospital by the Air Corp 112 helicopter.

The section of road between Borris and Garyhill was closed last night a forensic examination.

Thomastown Gardai are appealing for witnesses.