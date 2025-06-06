“I was shocked that someone could be in your back garden while you’re asleep,” says Florrin, a resident of the Cluain Bui estate in Carlow.

Florrin revealed to KCLR that his home was one of several targeted during a recent spate of break-ins in the area over the past week.

In his case, burglars forced entry into a shed sometime between 11pm on Tuesday and 4am Wednesday.

Gardaí are currently investigating these incidents and are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage to come forward to assist with the inquiries.

Offering advice to fellow homeowners, Florrin said:

“Put an extra lock on your shed — make it as hard as possible for them to get in and if you have a doorbell camera, charge it during the day when you’re at home. Don’t do it at night.”

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.