Broadband upgrading causing power outages in parts of Kilkenny City

Street lighting that’s out in a number of Kilkenny City areas should be restored within the next fortnight.

The upgrade of SIRO broadband with ESB Networks has seen outages in Fr Albert Place, Dean Cavanagh Place and nearby areas while another contractor’s replacing 500 timber poles to steel ones, including on Friary Street.

It’s understood lighting’s also gone in De Loughrey Place & Francis Terrace.

A council spokesperson’s told KCLR News that the works for both are set to continue for the next two weeks.