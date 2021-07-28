KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Buddy Bench in Kilkenny and The Big Idea in Carlow to get a boost
The local companies have been selected for business supports
Two local social enterprises are to get a boost.
Buddy Bench in Kilkenny and The Big Idea in Carlow have been selected for business supports.
Rethink Ireland awarded 400 thousand to 16 projects around Ireland and another 18 under their Genesis Programme.
Both local projects have been selected under that programme which will provide strategic business support to organisations.