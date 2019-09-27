Businesses in Carlow awarded last night

Codd Mushrooms is the Carlow Business of the Year.

They were named overall winners at last nights Chamber Awards ceremony in Visual

Planning and Design Solutions won the Outstanding Small Business of the Year. The Culture, Tourism and Heritage Award went to Scarefest and Studio Dancewear were named Carlow’s hidden gem.

While Family business went to Burnside Autocyl – Caroline Kelly spoke to KCLR after their win saying “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received the award, yeah it means a lot to us, we are a family business through-and-through and on the bigger scale the company is a family enterprise in every sense of the word and not just by blood relatives, all the people in the company are part of the Burnside family so we’re really thrilled”.